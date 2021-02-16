expand
February 17, 2021

The Vicksburg Post offers free access to Wednesday’s e-edition

By Staff Reports

Published 9:04 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Due to historic and unprecedented snow and ice falling on our community, The Vicksburg Post was unable to publish and distribute a Wednesday print edition.

We are pleased to offer an edition of the newspaper free to the entire Vicksburg and Warren County community through our e-edition, which is a digital replica of the printed newspaper, this Wednesday.

The Post will resume publication of the printed newspaper as soon as the weather permits. Subscribers’ accounts will not be charged for the missed print edition Wednesday, February 17.
To enjoy free access to Wednesday’s e-edition, visit vicksburgpost.com/epost. Thank you for reading The Vicksburg Post.

