expand
Ad Spot

February 16, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

Vicksburg extends emergency curfew through noon Wedneseday

By Tim Reeves

Published 8:32 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The city of Vicksburg’s curfew, which was put in place to keep city streets open for first responders, has been extended.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Flaggs announced the curfew, which was set to expire at noon Tuesday, has been extended to noon Wednesday.

“The safety of our citizens remains my top priority throughout this severe winter weather event,” Flaggs said. “Our first responders must be able to travel our streets as needed — implementing this curfew will assist in their efforts. Please stay home and stay safe.”

Exceptions to this curfew include all emergency vehicles, persons traveling to or from work, or persons seeking emergency medical attention.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

911 inundated with calls during severe winter storm

Octavia Darden Harris

Dangerous roads, winter storm forces suspension of mail delivery

Vicksburg Warren School District to remain closed Wednesday

Downtown Vicksburg

911 inundated with calls during severe winter storm

BREAKING NEWS

Dangerous roads, winter storm forces suspension of mail delivery

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg Warren School District to remain closed Wednesday

Downtown Vicksburg

Not over yet: Snow falls as county braces for another round of winter weather

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg extends emergency curfew through noon Wedneseday

Downtown Vicksburg

‘Worst I have ever seen’: City, county emergency officials respond to treacherous winter storm

BREAKING NEWS

Entergy urges residents to conserve electricity to avoid rolling outages

Local

Waste Management suspends trash service until ‘conditions are deemed safe’

COVID-19

State health officials confirm first case of new COVID-19 strain in Mississippi

Crime

Vicksburg teenager indicted on multiple felonies from April shooting

Downtown Vicksburg

County courthouse, offices will remain closed Tuesday

BREAKING NEWS

City imposes 24-hour curfew to support emergency response efforts

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg and Warren County remain in the grip of cold weather

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: Vicksburg Fire Department taking steps to respond in icy road conditions

Local

Hotel fire, stalled vehicles and impassable roads reported overnight

Downtown Vicksburg

On second thought: Waste Management cancels Monday trash pickup

Downtown Vicksburg

Winter storm’s first power outage in Warren County reported

Downtown Vicksburg

Pace: Traveling in these conditions is ‘extremely dangerous’

Downtown Vicksburg

Waste Management plans on picking up residential garbage Monday

Downtown Vicksburg

Officials: Roads are deteriorating minute-by-minute

BREAKING NEWS

Monday’s COVID-19 vaccine appointments rescheduled

Downtown Vicksburg

City begins closing some streets due to icing

Business

Grocery stores see increase in customers as winter weather rolls in

Local

Vicksburg Fire Department responds to multiple fires Sunday afternoon