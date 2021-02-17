expand
February 17, 2021

Broken waterlines in Sky Farm leave about 200 without water

By John Surratt

Published 1:42 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Utility crews with the city of Vicksburg are working on two broken waterlines in the Sky Farm Avenue area.

Water and gas superintendent Dane Lovell said the problem involves 6-inch lines at Hills of the Valley and Evergreen Hills Drive and affects about 200 customers.

He said the problems were discovered at about 8:30 a.m. Water service has been cut off in the Sky Farm area and the repairs are expected to take five hours to complete.

One of those customers, Lovers Lane resident Greg Bingham, said he learned about the water problem at about 8:30 when he tried to use some water.

“I called the action line and was transferred to the water department, where a real person answered the phone; I was impressed,” he said.

Bingham said the woman at the water department told him it could be the end of the day before service was restored. He said he was not the only person on the street without service.

“All my neighbors are without water,” he said. “I took proactive efforts to protect my pipes from freezing. I can hear gurgling from my faucets, so I know my pipes aren’t frozen.”

Besides the Sky Farm area problem, Lovell said crews were in the process of completing repairs to a 6-inch line on Hillside Drive that broke Tuesday and affects about 10 customers who are experiencing low water pressure.

He said a crew will also repair a damaged waterline hanging off the Fisher Ferry Road bridge. The line serves St. Michael Catholic Church and Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi.

Broken waterlines in Sky Farm leave about 200 without water

