February 18, 2021

Warren Central boys’ basketball coach Bruce Robinson walks along the sideline during a game earlier this season. Robinson’s Vikings will play Olive Branch in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs Sunday at 3 p.m. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

MHSAA basketball playoff games delayed yet again

By Ernest Bowker

Published 3:28 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Another day, another delay.

For the third time this week the Mississippi High School Activities Association on Wednesday announced it will postpone the start of its high school state basketball tournaments because of icy weather and dangerous travel conditions across the state.

The ruling means Warren Central’s boys team, as well as Vicksburg High’s boys and girls teams, have had their playoff openers pushed back yet again. In all, the state tournament has been delayed a week because of the wave of winter weather washing over Mississippi.

The MHSAA is allowing teams that are less affected by the weather to play this weekend if possible, while also allowing those in the harder-hit northern half of the state to play early next week.

“This may not be an ideal situation, but this is not an ideal year,” MHSAA executive director Rickey Neaves said in a statement announcing the decision.

The latest adjustments for Warren County’s teams are as follows:

  • Warren Central’s boys will travel to face Olive Branch Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. It had originally been moved to Sunday afternoon, but Warren Central coach Bruce Robinson said Wednesday night that the date had been shifted yet again.
    “Hopefully this is the last time,” Robinson said.
  • Vicksburg High’s boys’ team will host Saltillo in a first-round Class 5A tournament game Tuesday at 6 p.m.
  • Vicksburg High’s girls have a bye in the first round, and will face the winner between Neshoba Central and Grenada on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at Vicksburg Junior High.

The adjustments could lead to some teams playing three games next week. The girls’ state tournaments will have first-round games Monday, second-round games Wednesday, and third-round games Friday. The boys’ tournaments will play on a Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday schedule.

In addition to the changes to the basketball schedule, the Warren Central Softball Classic tournament set for Saturday at Sports Force Parks has been canceled.

