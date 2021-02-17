expand
February 18, 2021

More than 1,000 Entergy customers in Warren County without power

By Staff Reports

Published 1:52 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

As freezing rain is continuing to fall in Warren County, the number of people within the county without power is increasing.

As of 1:30 p.m., Entergy was reporting more than 1,100 customers within Warren County were without power. The customers are in the southeast portion of Warren County, mainly along the Halls Ferry Road corridor south of Nine Mile Cutoff Road. Entergy estimates that power in that area will be restored by 3:30 p.m.

Another large section of the county, along Goodrum Road and Fisher Ferry Road south of Goodrum Road, is reporting outages. That area, Entergy estimates, could have power restored sometime after 2 p.m.

Overall, Entergy is reporting a total of 3,741 customers in Mississippi are currently without power.

