expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

Power outages skyrocket as limbs and trees collapse under the weight of ice

By Tim Reeves

Published 6:18 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Forecasts call for freezing rain and ice to accumulate until at least 10 p.m. Wednesday, creating more havoc for a day that has seen its fair share.

It also creates the perfect storm — literally — for more widespread power outages.

As of 6 p.m., more than 2,200 Entergy customers were reported without power, and that number is only expected to grow as conditions worsen.

Many of the area’s major highways have been rendered nearly impassable as ice has accumulated. That too will be continually threatened as limbs, weighted down by ice, are likely to break, blocking roads and tearing down power lines during their fall.

All of this will be made marginally worse as temperatures are again expected to fall below freezing, hardening what ice might have thawed during the day.

As of 6 p.m., emergency officials have responded to multiple calls of downed trees, blocked highways and powerlines on the ground and smoking.

The city of Vicksburg’s citywide curfew will go into effect at 10 p.m. and expire at 5 a.m. This curfew is designed to keep vehicles off the roads, making room for emergency vehicles if needed.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Officials restarting water plant after massive usage lowers pressure

Power outages skyrocket as limbs and trees collapse under the weight of ice

Storm adds to already treacherous conditions, causes power outages

MHSAA basketball playoff games delayed yet again

BREAKING NEWS

Officials restarting water plant after massive usage lowers pressure

Downtown Vicksburg

Power outages skyrocket as limbs and trees collapse under the weight of ice

Downtown Vicksburg

Storm adds to already treacherous conditions, causes power outages

BREAKING NEWS

STOP: City officials plead with residents to stop using water for an hour

Local

Don’t overreact: City officials report no widespread water outages

News

More than 1,000 Entergy customers in Warren County without power

Local

Broken waterlines in Sky Farm leave about 200 without water

News

Snow day becomes snow week: VWSD to remain closed Thursday and Friday

Downtown Vicksburg

Ice storm forecast: ‘Vicksburg is going to be in the worst of it’

Downtown Vicksburg

Postal Service resumes normal operations, deliveries

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs announces changes to winter storm curfew

Downtown Vicksburg

The Vicksburg Post offers free access to Wednesday’s e-edition

Local

Sheriff: Roads in Warren County are ‘really icy and very slick’

Local

Ice storm recap: More closures, dangerous roads and no mail

Downtown Vicksburg

Here we go again: Warren County under winter storm warning

Business

Three couples find being stranded at Duff Green not too bad

Downtown Vicksburg

Local churches suspend, modify Ash Wednesday services

Downtown Vicksburg

911 inundated with calls during severe winter storm

BREAKING NEWS

Dangerous roads, winter storm forces suspension of mail delivery

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg Warren School District to remain closed Wednesday

Downtown Vicksburg

Not over yet: Snow falls as county braces for another round of winter weather

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg extends emergency curfew through noon Wedneseday

Downtown Vicksburg

‘Worst I have ever seen’: City, county emergency officials respond to treacherous winter storm

BREAKING NEWS

Entergy urges residents to conserve electricity to avoid rolling outages