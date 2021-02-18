expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

A tree is seen fallen on a home on Freda Lane in Warren County early Thursday morning. (Regina Smith/The Vicksburg Post)

Insurance agent shares advice on handling storm damage

By Ernest Bowker

Published 4:23 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Having an ice-covered tree fall on your home during a winter storm is not something anyone wants to deal with. If it does, however, there are some do’s and don’ts to follow in the aftermath that can make clean up and recovery go a bit smoother.

Vicksburg State Farm Insurance agent Robyn Lea said the first thing to keep in mind when removing debris is to not make the damage worse. Haphazardly removing ice and tree limbs from roofs can cause damage to shingles that will be even more expensive to fix. She advised homeowners to get help and not work alone during the initial phases of clean up.

“If people get on the roof they need to avoid shingle damage. Don’t use picks and shovels to clear the ice. Then call their agent,” Lea said. “You don’t want to cause damage that is not already there by creating damage to the house or themselves.”

Step two in the process, Lea said, is to document as much of the damage as they can with photos and videos. That will make processing a claim easier.

“You need to document the damage as best you can. If you can get pictures, document it that way,” Lea said. “If you have a loss to the contents of your home, that needs to be documented as well.”

Finally, she asked homeowners to have patience with their insurance agents. This week’s winter storm battered most of Mississippi, which means agents will be processing thousands of claims in the coming days and weeks. Contractors and repairmen who are suddenly swamped with work will also be hard to find once a claim is approved.

“When you have something like this that is widespread and lots of people need assistance, it’s going to take a while,” Lea said.

Besides handling the paperwork of an insurance claim, Lea said there are other things homeowners should keep in mind in the aftermath of a natural disaster. She implored residents to be safe when using generators, space heaters and power tools.

An inexperienced person using a chainsaw to clear a tree, for example, could lead to even more problems.

“It’s just another thing people need to be smart about. If you don’t have experience with a chainsaw, let someone else use the chainsaw,” she said.

Space heaters and generators, meanwhile, come with a laundry list of hazards ranging from fire to electrocution and carbon monoxide poisoning. Lea urged homeowners to keep generators outside and with plenty of “breathing room” for ventilation.

“Your garage is not the place for a portable generator because of the carbon monoxide fumes. You need to give a generator adequate breathing room. At least four feet on each side,” Lea said. “People tend to put them in their garages because they’re easy to take care of there, but you don’t want to do that.”

Wet hands can be an electrocution hazard near generators, and wet clothes left to dry in front of space heaters are a fire hazard. Flammable items left on or near a hot generator can cause a fire, as can plugging the generator into a wall outlet.

“Remember that even though it’s a generator, you’re still dealing with electricity,” Lea said.

Lea said insurance claims for fires caused by generators are rare in most years, but also noted that weeklong winter storms like the one Vicksburg is enduring are also quite unusual.

“We haven’t had many claims, but we’re not often in a situation where we’re having to use generators for extended periods of time,” Lea said.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

City, county fire officials tout strong relationship in storm response

Friday appointments at county’s COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site rescheduled

Insurance agent shares advice on handling storm damage

Essential businesses open to provide crucial medicine and food

Downtown Vicksburg

City, county fire officials tout strong relationship in storm response

COVID-19

Friday appointments at county’s COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site rescheduled

Business

Insurance agent shares advice on handling storm damage

Business

Essential businesses open to provide crucial medicine and food

Business

Locals, visitors alike seeking refuge at Vicksburg’s hotels

Local

Units responding to accident with injuries near Culkin School

Business

Special delivery: Agencies work together to transport healthcare workers, patients

Local

Flaggs: ‘I’ve never been more proud of our community’

Downtown Vicksburg

‘Everything is iced over’: Road conditions continue to be dangerous

BREAKING NEWS

City water customers receive boil water notice

Downtown Vicksburg

Thousands in Warren County without power as restoration efforts continue

Downtown Vicksburg

Water main breaks are now the issue with city’s water service

BREAKING NEWS

Officials restarting water plant after massive usage lowers pressure

Downtown Vicksburg

Power outages skyrocket as limbs and trees collapse under the weight of ice

Downtown Vicksburg

Storm adds to already treacherous conditions, causes power outages

BREAKING NEWS

STOP: City officials plead with residents to stop using water for an hour

Local

Don’t overreact: City officials report no widespread water outages

News

More than 1,000 Entergy customers in Warren County without power

Local

Broken waterlines in Sky Farm leave about 200 without water

News

Snow day becomes snow week: VWSD to remain closed Thursday and Friday

Downtown Vicksburg

Ice storm forecast: ‘Vicksburg is going to be in the worst of it’

Downtown Vicksburg

Postal Service resumes normal operations, deliveries

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs announces changes to winter storm curfew

Downtown Vicksburg

The Vicksburg Post offers free access to Wednesday’s e-edition