expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

An iced-over tree is pictured in front of Holiday Inn Express off of East Clay Street Thursday. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)

Locals, visitors alike seeking refuge at Vicksburg’s hotels

By Ernest Bowker

Published 1:26 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

A mix of stranded travelers, utility workers and local residents are filling up Vicksburg’s hotels during the huge winter storm of 2021, but it’s hardly been a comfortable vacation.

Lynn Foley, executive director of sales for Southern Hospitality Services, said her company’s three hotels are struggling with many of the same issues plaguing the rest of the city after a weeklong icy siege, such as a lack of water and dwindling food supplies.

Foley’s company owns the Courtyard by Marriott, the Holiday Inn Express, and the Comfort Suites, all located just off of East Clay Street near the former Outlets of Vicksburg. All three properties had power, but no water. The city’s water plant lost pressure Wednesday night, resulting in low pressure throughout Vicksburg, and water main breaks caused by days of freezing temperatures compounded the problem.

“Water issues are a problem with having clean linen for the rooms,” Foley said. “We’re doing the best we can to accommodate people with food and beverage, but we’re having our own issues with supplies coming in. We have staff staying in the hotels and are pleased they were willing to do that.”

Foley said there were some rooms available at all three hotels — and more bookings flooding in — but a mix of diverse clientele have left them in short supply. Some are tourists who were stranded by the weather and extended their stays, while others are locals who were frozen out of their own homes.

“We’ve got storm crews, people from nursing homes, locals,” Foley said.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Essential businesses open to provide crucial medicine and food

Locals, visitors alike seeking refuge at Vicksburg’s hotels

Units responding to accident with injuries near Culkin School

Octavia Darden Harris

Business

Essential businesses open to provide crucial medicine and food

Business

Locals, visitors alike seeking refuge at Vicksburg’s hotels

Local

Units responding to accident with injuries near Culkin School

Business

Special delivery: Agencies work together to transport healthcare workers, patients

Local

Flaggs: ‘I’ve never been more proud of our community’

Downtown Vicksburg

‘Everything is iced over’: Road conditions continue to be dangerous

BREAKING NEWS

City water customers receive boil water notice

Downtown Vicksburg

Thousands in Warren County without power as restoration efforts continue

Downtown Vicksburg

Water main breaks are now the issue with city’s water service

BREAKING NEWS

Officials restarting water plant after massive usage lowers pressure

Downtown Vicksburg

Power outages skyrocket as limbs and trees collapse under the weight of ice

Downtown Vicksburg

Storm adds to already treacherous conditions, causes power outages

BREAKING NEWS

STOP: City officials plead with residents to stop using water for an hour

Local

Don’t overreact: City officials report no widespread water outages

News

More than 1,000 Entergy customers in Warren County without power

Local

Broken waterlines in Sky Farm leave about 200 without water

News

Snow day becomes snow week: VWSD to remain closed Thursday and Friday

Downtown Vicksburg

Ice storm forecast: ‘Vicksburg is going to be in the worst of it’

Downtown Vicksburg

Postal Service resumes normal operations, deliveries

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs announces changes to winter storm curfew

Downtown Vicksburg

The Vicksburg Post offers free access to Wednesday’s e-edition

Local

Sheriff: Roads in Warren County are ‘really icy and very slick’

Local

Ice storm recap: More closures, dangerous roads and no mail

Downtown Vicksburg

Here we go again: Warren County under winter storm warning