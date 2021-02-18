expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

A winter storm Thursday dumped inches of freezing rain on the area, which led to an accumulation of ice on power lines and trees. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Thousands in Warren County without power as restoration efforts continue

By Tim Reeves

Published 8:00 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

For many in Vicksburg and Warren County, Wednesday was dark and cold, as power outages cascaded throughout the county.

Freezing rain combined with below-freezing temperatures allowed ice to form on power lines and trees, leading to a dangerous combination. Throughout Wednesday evening and overnight, there were countless reports of downed power lines as tree limbs and trees, weighed down by the ice, began to break and fall.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, more than 6,500 Entergy customers within Warren County were still without power.

Shelia McKinnis, a spokesperson for Entergy, said more than 100 restoration workers were in the area assessing damage and restoring power as they go along.

“They do their best assessments at daylight, so right now they are still assessing the damage,” McKinnis said.

At the time of publication, Entergy reported 4,943 customers in downtown Vicksburg and south of Interstate 20 were without power, while another 1,654 customers who live north of Interstate 20 were also without power.

Wednesday night, as conditions worsened crews with the Yazoo Valley Electric Power, which provides power to residents in northern Warren County, pulled back its crews for safety.

“Weather conditions have taken a turn for the worse,” it said in a post on social media. “Falling debris, icicles, tree limbs and icy roads are making it almost impossible for our linemen to safely restore power. We will resume power restoration efforts bright and early in the morning (Thursday). The safety of our employees is always our top priority.”

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Essential businesses open to provide crucial medicine and food

Locals, visitors alike seeking refuge at Vicksburg’s hotels

Units responding to accident with injuries near Culkin School

Octavia Darden Harris

Business

Essential businesses open to provide crucial medicine and food

Business

Locals, visitors alike seeking refuge at Vicksburg’s hotels

Local

Units responding to accident with injuries near Culkin School

Business

Special delivery: Agencies work together to transport healthcare workers, patients

Local

Flaggs: ‘I’ve never been more proud of our community’

Downtown Vicksburg

‘Everything is iced over’: Road conditions continue to be dangerous

BREAKING NEWS

City water customers receive boil water notice

Downtown Vicksburg

Thousands in Warren County without power as restoration efforts continue

Downtown Vicksburg

Water main breaks are now the issue with city’s water service

BREAKING NEWS

Officials restarting water plant after massive usage lowers pressure

Downtown Vicksburg

Power outages skyrocket as limbs and trees collapse under the weight of ice

Downtown Vicksburg

Storm adds to already treacherous conditions, causes power outages

BREAKING NEWS

STOP: City officials plead with residents to stop using water for an hour

Local

Don’t overreact: City officials report no widespread water outages

News

More than 1,000 Entergy customers in Warren County without power

Local

Broken waterlines in Sky Farm leave about 200 without water

News

Snow day becomes snow week: VWSD to remain closed Thursday and Friday

Downtown Vicksburg

Ice storm forecast: ‘Vicksburg is going to be in the worst of it’

Downtown Vicksburg

Postal Service resumes normal operations, deliveries

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs announces changes to winter storm curfew

Downtown Vicksburg

The Vicksburg Post offers free access to Wednesday’s e-edition

Local

Sheriff: Roads in Warren County are ‘really icy and very slick’

Local

Ice storm recap: More closures, dangerous roads and no mail

Downtown Vicksburg

Here we go again: Warren County under winter storm warning