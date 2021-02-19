expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Willie Glasper, center, president of the Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club, stands with the winners from the club’s police officer/fire person of the year awards in February 2020. Those honored last year included: (from left) Vicksburg Fire Department EMT Joshua Davies, Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Eddie Liggins, Vicksburg Police Officer Sgt. Dewayne Smith and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Rainey. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Banquet honoring police officers, firefighters of the year postponed

By John Surratt

Published 5:09 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

The Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club’s annual Officer/Fire Person of the Year Banquet has been postponed.

“We decided to postpone it because of everything that’s been going on,” club president Willie Glasper said. “Maybe we’ll be able to hold it virtual later in the year. We want to be sure they are recognized for their work, especially with the pandemic and what they have done during this weather we had.”

The Officer/Fire Person of the Year Banquet began 37 years ago and is held the third Wednesday in February.

Glasper said in an interview with The Post in 2019, the idea for the banquet came from a conversation with police officers about the lack of community support and recognition for law enforcement.

“They were just talking about (how) they never get recognized for what the department does, and from that conversation, I took it to the club and asked them if we could recognize the officers of the year,” he said. “I think we are the only organization that still honors first responders.

The first year, he said, the organization honored police officers. The next year, sheriff’s deputies were included, “And then later we went to the fire department.”

In 2017, state troopers — including the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT team — were recognized.

The fire department nominees, Glasper said, include emergency medical workers.

Glasper said the nominations are determined by the chiefs and department heads, who select two officers or firefighters.

The VHBC is a nonprofit organization that helps the needy through financial assistance, utility assistance and scholarships.

In February 2020, the honorees included Vicksburg Fire Department EMT Joshua Davies, Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Eddie Liggins, Vicksburg Police Officer Sgt. Dewayne Smith and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Rainey.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

In the midst of cold and no water, there is plenty to be thankful

State health department gives precautions for boil water notice

James Jordan

George Spratley Jr.

Downtown Vicksburg

State health department gives precautions for boil water notice

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs: More help is on the way

Downtown Vicksburg

Banquet honoring police officers, firefighters of the year postponed

BREAKING NEWS

Waste Management to resume ‘limited’ service Saturday

COVID-19

Saturday’s COVID-19 vaccination appointments rescheduled

Downtown Vicksburg

Interior leaks in closed buildings contributing to water problem

Downtown Vicksburg

911 calls exceed 2,000 during winter storm

Downtown Vicksburg

The sun is out: Water and power restoration efforts show improvement

Local

The Vicksburg Post offers free access to Friday’s e-edition

Downtown Vicksburg

City, county fire officials tout strong relationship in storm response

COVID-19

Friday appointments at county’s COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site rescheduled

Business

Insurance agent shares advice on handling storm damage

Business

Essential businesses open to provide crucial medicine and food

Business

Locals, visitors alike seeking refuge at Vicksburg’s hotels

Local

Units responding to accident with injuries near Culkin School

Business

Special delivery: Agencies work together to transport healthcare workers, patients

Local

Flaggs: ‘I’ve never been more proud of our community’

Downtown Vicksburg

‘Everything is iced over’: Road conditions continue to be dangerous

BREAKING NEWS

City water customers receive boil water notice

Downtown Vicksburg

Thousands in Warren County without power as restoration efforts continue

Downtown Vicksburg

Water main breaks are now the issue with city’s water service

BREAKING NEWS

Officials restarting water plant after massive usage lowers pressure

Downtown Vicksburg

Power outages skyrocket as limbs and trees collapse under the weight of ice

Downtown Vicksburg

Storm adds to already treacherous conditions, causes power outages