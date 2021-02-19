expand
In the midst of cold and no water, there is plenty to be thankful

By Terri Cowart Frazier

It would be easy for me to sit here and complain about all that is going awry.

We are in a pandemic that has been going on for a year, a winter storm landed on the south earlier this week, and now for some, no electricity and for me no water.

But, what if instead of grumbling about what is not going my way, I decided to give thought to all the things that are good.

Lent, which is a time for one to self-reflect, began Wednesday, so what better time to ponder some of the things I am thankful for than now?

One of the things I am thankful for is the redbirds that come to my yard every morning. They always put a smile on my face and make me feel happy.

I can’t help but feel their angelic presence when I see them at the bird feeder.

I’ve written about the spiritual significance related to redbirds and to know God is sending a loved one from heaven is uplifting.

I am also thankful for my home.

Oh sure, there are times my materialistic side rages and I gripe about not having a new this or a bigger that, but at the end of the day, when I crawl into bed, I am content.

And what about food? I’m certainly thankful for it.

I know there are people who for whatever reason are going without, but I am blessed. In fact, I am so blessed, I often overeat only to complain afterward.

Something else I can be thankful for is my education. Of course, there were times when I dreaded the thought of going to school as most young people do occasionally. But in the end, graduating from high school and then having the opportunity to get a college degree allowed for opportunities.

I appreciate and am thankful for the community I live in.

We have the Mississippi River, the Vicksburg National Military Park, a thriving theatre community, restaurants, shops and so many other wonderful things that make it special.

And, of course, I am thankful for my family and friends.

I am fortunate to have a network of people who truly care about me. They support me when things get tough and celebrate my triumphs.

In and amongst the temporary lack of running water and the fact it has been some crazy cold weather this week, the bottom line is life is still good.

And I’m thankful for that.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

