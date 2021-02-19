expand
February 19, 2021

Saturday’s COVID-19 vaccination appointments rescheduled

By Staff Reports

Published 4:10 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

As roads begin to clear and temperatures warm up, state health officials felt it was important to wait just a few more days before resuming vaccinations at Warren County’s COVID-19 drive-thru site.

Warren County Emergency Management Agency Director John Elfer said Saturday’s appointments, which had been rescheduled from earlier in the week, have now been rescheduled.

This marks the fifth appointment day rescheduled due to winter weather, the first being those appointments scheduled for Feb. 12.

Warren County’s drive-thru site, which is in the back parking lot of the former Vicksburg Mall, has been set up to handle an estimated 400 appointments per day. Next week, the site is expected to handle 800 vaccinations as rescheduled appointments stack on top of those already set.

“Anyone who has had their appointment canceled should have received notification from the state as to when their appointment has been rescheduled,” Elfer said.

