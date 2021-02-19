expand
February 19, 2021

Thanks for your loyal readership during unprecedented week

By Catherine Hadaway

Published 10:51 am Friday, February 19, 2021

Due to historic and unprecedented snow and ice falling on our community, The Vicksburg Post was unable to publish and distribute a Wednesday or Friday print edition.

Throughout the week, The Post’s newsroom staff diligently worked to resume publication of the printed newspaper as they provided up-to-the-minute coverage of the storm’s course and aftermath in Warren County online at www.vicksburgpost.com.

After we missed the Wednesday print edition, we hoped we could publish Thursday. But the ice storm that blanketed Vicksburg, Warren County, much of the state of Mississippi and the south had different plans.

In fact, Mississippi Today reported that ice was on the roads in 74 of Mississippi’s 82 counties. That’s 90 percent of the state.

When the U.S. Postal Service announced it was running, we made several attempts to coordinate printing and safe delivery to its facility on Pemberton Square Boulevard. But the arrival of a second winter storm system, worsening road conditions and black ice thwarted our best-laid plans. In fact, roads were so bad Thursday morning only seven of the approximately 35 mail carriers at the Vicksburg branch of the U.S. Post Office were able to report to work.

While we were pleased to offer an edition of the newspaper free to the entire Vicksburg and Warren County community through our e-edition in lieu of the normal Wednesday and Friday print editions, the week certainly felt different without physically holding a copy of The Post in our hands.

The e-edition is a digital replica of the printed newspaper and is included with every print subscription. If you do not have access or would like to learn how to use it, please call our office at 601-636-4545 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or email us at subscriptions@vicksburgpost.com to set up an appointment for us to help you get familiar with this digital product.

Subscribers’ accounts will not be charged for the missed print edition on Wednesday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 19.

We apologize for any inconvenience, appreciate your understanding as we navigated this historic and unprecedented winter weather event and hope you and your family remained safe throughout the storm.

To make up for one of the lost print days, we will publish a special edition of The Post on Monday, Feb. 22. This edition and those following it will include all of the features you know and love about your hometown newspaper — local stories, comics and Old Post Files.

Thanks again for bearing with us through the winter storm and for your loyal reading of your hometown newspaper.

