The sun is out: Water and power restoration efforts show improvement

Some roads remain blocked by trees and more than 6,000 Entergy customers remain without power, but the sun is coming out and temperatures are expected to creep above freezing sometime Friday.

Friday marks the sixth day of residents in Vicksburg and Warren County enduring winter weather conditions and below-freezing temperatures, and officials are asking for just a little more patience as conditions improve and services return to close to normal.

Friday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 35 degrees in Vicksburg, with plenty of sunshine.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said early Friday that water pressure within the city’s water system was continuing to build back pressure and that most residents in the city should have water.

“There might be some who have low pressure, but the pressure is continuing to build,” Flaggs said. “Yesterday we discovered a number of large leaks within Vicksburg Forest Products, Cooper Lighting and a big one at the former Margaritaville Hotel. That helped a lot, but we have also fixed a number of smaller ones throughout the city.”

Flaggs said that if residents see any large leaks, to call his cell phone number at 601-942-0492. And, Flaggs said, if there are some residents who do not have water, there is a chance they may have frozen pipes.

He said the city’s utility department has multiple teams out this morning looking for and repairing any leaks.

As for roads, Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore said roads remain slick and urged caution among drivers as the sun comes out and the ice does begin to melt.

“Just because the ice is melting does not mean everything is good,” he said. “There will be patches of ice. Everyone needs to be extremely careful as they get out.”

Moore said Interstate 20 westbound was again moving — slowly — Friday after an overpass near the Washington Street exit was treated, allowing 18-wheelers to begin moving again.

Flaggs said he has also been in communication with Entergy about their ongoing restoration efforts.

“They are assigning more people to the area today and hope to have the bulk of the power restored today and tomorrow,” Flaggs said.

As of 7:30 p.m., Entergy was reporting more than 6,055 customers within Warren County without power.

Flaggs said that after a day of being closed that the Fresenius Kidney Care dialysis center will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday. He is also urging local grocery stores and pharmacies to reopen Friday after noon.

“The sun is out, and there will be a lot more traffic, so everyone needs to be careful,” Flaggs said. “I feel like the worst is behind us and that by tomorrow, it will all be behind us.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

