expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

A crew with Waste Management collects residential garbage along Grove Street during an early January snowstorm. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Waste Management to resume ‘limited’ service Saturday

By Staff Reports

Published 4:14 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

Waste Management will resume limited commercial and roll-off service in Vicksburg and Warren County on Saturday.

All Waste Management collection services, including residential, commercial and roll-off will resume regularly scheduled service to customers beginning Monday, safety and road conditions permitting.

“Waste Management thanks our valued customers for their patience and cooperation during this weather event,” said Jim Funderburg, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast.

More News

In the midst of cold and no water, there is plenty to be thankful

State health department gives precautions for boil water notice

James Jordan

George Spratley Jr.

Downtown Vicksburg

State health department gives precautions for boil water notice

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs: More help is on the way

Downtown Vicksburg

Banquet honoring police officers, firefighters of the year postponed

BREAKING NEWS

Waste Management to resume ‘limited’ service Saturday

COVID-19

Saturday’s COVID-19 vaccination appointments rescheduled

Downtown Vicksburg

Interior leaks in closed buildings contributing to water problem

Downtown Vicksburg

911 calls exceed 2,000 during winter storm

Downtown Vicksburg

The sun is out: Water and power restoration efforts show improvement

Local

The Vicksburg Post offers free access to Friday’s e-edition

Downtown Vicksburg

City, county fire officials tout strong relationship in storm response

COVID-19

Friday appointments at county’s COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site rescheduled

Business

Insurance agent shares advice on handling storm damage

Business

Essential businesses open to provide crucial medicine and food

Business

Locals, visitors alike seeking refuge at Vicksburg’s hotels

Local

Units responding to accident with injuries near Culkin School

Business

Special delivery: Agencies work together to transport healthcare workers, patients

Local

Flaggs: ‘I’ve never been more proud of our community’

Downtown Vicksburg

‘Everything is iced over’: Road conditions continue to be dangerous

BREAKING NEWS

City water customers receive boil water notice

Downtown Vicksburg

Thousands in Warren County without power as restoration efforts continue

Downtown Vicksburg

Water main breaks are now the issue with city’s water service

BREAKING NEWS

Officials restarting water plant after massive usage lowers pressure

Downtown Vicksburg

Power outages skyrocket as limbs and trees collapse under the weight of ice

Downtown Vicksburg

Storm adds to already treacherous conditions, causes power outages