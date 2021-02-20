expand
Ad Spot

February 21, 2021

Bulldogs snap Ole Miss’ basketball winning streak

By The Associated Press

Published 9:14 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021

OXFORD (AP) — The Bulldogs bullied Ole Miss right out of the building.

Iverson Molinar scored 17 points, Mississippi State picked up 36 in the paint, and the Bulldogs defeated their in-state rival 66-56 on Saturday.

D.J. Stewart Jr. added 16 points with six assists and Tolu Smith scored 12 points as the Bulldogs (12-11, 6-8 Southeastern Conference) avenged an 18-point home loss to Ole Miss on Jan. 19.

The Bulldogs and Rebels (12-9, 7-7) had gone in opposite directions since the two teams’ first meeting. State dropped six of its last seven SEC outings, while Ole Miss won six of its last eight SEC games and four in a row.

K.J. Buffen was the only Ole Miss player to reach double figures with 13 points. Devontae Shuler, who was averaging 21.8 points per game during Ole Miss’ four-game win streak — including two against Top 10 foes — was held to four points on 1-of-15 shooting, 0-for-6 from 3-point range.

The Rebels shot 38 percent (21-of-55) and made just 5 of 19 from 3-point range.

Mississippi State opened with a pair of dunks from Abdul Ado and Smith and never trailed. The Bulldogs led 31-25 at the break and Molinar scored 12 of his 17 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half to keep Ole Miss at bay.

The Rebels and the Bulldogs are the SEC’s most-played rivalry, having met 263 times, and Ole Miss had won 11 of the previous 15 matchups.

The Bulldogs host South Carolina on Wednesday. Ole Miss is at No. 20 Missouri on Tuesday.

More News

Flaggs asks community to reduce water useage for 48 hours

Sports column: Our latest taste of winter left us all with indigestion

Bulldogs snap Ole Miss’ basketball winning streak

MDOT makes repairs, U.S. 80 reopened

Local

Flaggs asks community to reduce water useage for 48 hours

Local

MDOT makes repairs, U.S. 80 reopened

Downtown Vicksburg

Less than 3,000 remain without power in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Water service slowly returning to Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Washout shuts down section of U.S. 80

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs to lift hiring freeze; hiring more public works employees

Local

Water pressure still building, car washes shut down

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: The beautiful sounds of fall — falling ice that is

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Warren County are plummeting

Business

Mississippi Lottery adds $75M to state revenue since July

Downtown Vicksburg

Ice storm recap: The slow thaw begins

Downtown Vicksburg

State health department gives precautions for boil water notice

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs: More help is on the way

Downtown Vicksburg

Banquet honoring police officers, firefighters of the year postponed

BREAKING NEWS

Waste Management to resume ‘limited’ service Saturday

COVID-19

Saturday’s COVID-19 vaccination appointments rescheduled

Downtown Vicksburg

Interior leaks in closed buildings contributing to water problem

Downtown Vicksburg

911 calls exceed 2,000 during winter storm

Downtown Vicksburg

The sun is out: Water and power restoration efforts show improvement

Local

The Vicksburg Post offers free access to Friday’s e-edition

Downtown Vicksburg

City, county fire officials tout strong relationship in storm response

COVID-19

Friday appointments at county’s COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site rescheduled

Business

Insurance agent shares advice on handling storm damage

Business

Essential businesses open to provide crucial medicine and food