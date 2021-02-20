COVID-19 cases in Warren County are plummeting

Whether it is mitigating measures working or the lack of reporting during a historic ice storm, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Warren County has plummeted in recent days.

With no new cases reported Saturday, the 14-day and 7-day averages have fallen back to levels not seen since the Thanksgiving holiday — the holiday many experts believe led to a huge holiday surge that continued through January.

The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health showed Warren County has reported a total of 4,083 cases of the virus since the first case was confirmed on March 29. During the pandemic, the county has also reported a total of 113 virus-related deaths.

Over the past two weeks, Warren County has reported an average of 7.9 new cases per day, the lowest level since Nov. 26. As for the 7-day average, Warren County has reported an average of just 5.6 cases per day, the lowest 7-day average since Nov. 17.

Saturday also marks the first time since Nov. 25 that the number of estimated active cases is below 100. As of Saturday, it was estimated the county had 93 active cases.

Even though the numbers reported have fallen significantly in recent days, it is expected those numbers to once again increase once testing sites and clinics reopen Monday following a week-long ice storm that blanketed Warren County and much of Mississippi.

But, just what kind of surge the area will see is anyone’s guess, given that those who might have been dealing with the effects of the virus, were practically quarantined for the past week, which may in itself curtail any additional spread of the virus.

