February 20, 2021

Less than 3,000 remain without power in Warren County

By John Surratt

Published 6:47 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021

Less than 3,000 Entergy customers remain without power in Warren County, according to information from the utility.

“We’ve done pretty good,” Entergy customer service representative Shelia McKinnis said, pointing out there were more than 6,700 customers without power Friday. As of 6:30 p.m., the company was reporting 2,933 in the county without power. Most of the outages, she said, are in the areas north of Interstate 20 with 2,656.

McKinnis said Entergy’s damage assessment indicated 23 poles damaged, 75 spans wire pulled down by ice, six damaged transformers and 17 cases where trees had to be removed from lines.

She said 22 crews are presently in the area working on lines.

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

