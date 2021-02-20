Video: The beautiful sounds of fall — falling ice that is

With the sun shining and temperatures expected to well-surpass freezing later today, the ice that has blanketed our trees, our mailboxes, our vehicles, our homes, and the garden gnome you’ll never admit to owning is beginning to thaw and fall.

With the warming temperatures, roads throughout the county will begin to improve, but portions of roads that remain shaded still have the potential to be iced over. County officials are urging residents to remain home unless absolutely necessary.

Also, with more than a week of weather-related shutdowns, a number of local businesses and restaurants are reopening today for service. Before leaving the house, check with those businesses and restaurants you plan to visit to make sure they are open and what services they may be providing.

Also, expect shortages for many essential items as truck deliveries and shipments have been delayed this week due to poor road conditions. Be patient.

