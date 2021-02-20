expand
Ad Spot

February 20, 2021

Washout shuts down section of U.S. 80

By John Surratt

Published 5:52 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021

Mississippi Department of Transportation workers are repairing a washed-out area of the shoulder of U.S. 80 near Newman Road that has closed the highway between Newman Road and Cumberland Road.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Vicksburg-Warren 911 was called about the problem about noon Thursday and the dispatcher taking the call contacted MDOT.

He said 911 received a call Saturday that the problem was worse and called MDOT again.

Two deputies went to the site of the washout Saturday and blocked the road until the Mississippi Highway Patrol and MDOT engineers arrived.

MDOT spokesman Mike Flood said the problem was the result of too much ice and snow building on the shoulder, causing it to collapse, and water is now running through the collapsed area and under the road.

He said an MDOT crew is attempting to make the road passable by packing the affected area with riprap so the road can be used until a more permanent solution can be found.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Less than 3,000 remain without power in Warren County

Water service slowly returning to Vicksburg

Washout shuts down section of U.S. 80

Flaggs to lift hiring freeze; hiring more public works employees

Downtown Vicksburg

Less than 3,000 remain without power in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Water service slowly returning to Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Washout shuts down section of U.S. 80

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs to lift hiring freeze; hiring more public works employees

BREAKING NEWS

Water pressure still building, car washes shut down

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: The beautiful sounds of fall — falling ice that is

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Warren County are plummeting

Business

Mississippi Lottery adds $75M to state revenue since July

Downtown Vicksburg

Ice storm recap: The slow thaw begins

Downtown Vicksburg

State health department gives precautions for boil water notice

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs: More help is on the way

Downtown Vicksburg

Banquet honoring police officers, firefighters of the year postponed

BREAKING NEWS

Waste Management to resume ‘limited’ service Saturday

COVID-19

Saturday’s COVID-19 vaccination appointments rescheduled

Downtown Vicksburg

Interior leaks in closed buildings contributing to water problem

Downtown Vicksburg

911 calls exceed 2,000 during winter storm

Downtown Vicksburg

The sun is out: Water and power restoration efforts show improvement

Local

The Vicksburg Post offers free access to Friday’s e-edition

Downtown Vicksburg

City, county fire officials tout strong relationship in storm response

COVID-19

Friday appointments at county’s COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site rescheduled

Business

Insurance agent shares advice on handling storm damage

Business

Essential businesses open to provide crucial medicine and food

Business

Locals, visitors alike seeking refuge at Vicksburg’s hotels

Local

Units responding to accident with injuries near Culkin School