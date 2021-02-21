expand
Ad Spot

February 21, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

Flaggs asks community to reduce water useage for 48 hours

By Staff Reports

Published 8:08 am Sunday, February 21, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has asked that residents voluntarily reduce water usage as city crews continue to work to restore service interruption caused by the winter storm that blanketed Vicksburg and Warren County. Flaggs’ statement is below:

“For the next 48-hours, I’m asking all Vicksburg residents to participate in an emergency water recovery system by voluntarily reducing your water use as City crews continue to repair leaks and busted lines that have contributed to service interruptions. If you do not have water service or if you see a leak, please call 601.636.1096 to report it. Please continue checking any property that you own that may be contributing to these pressure problems.

If you need water to be able to flush toilets, we have made it available at our fire station locations in Kings, on Highway 61 South, and on Indiana Avenue.

All car wash businesses, and residential car washing, will remain shut down within the City of Vicksburg for the next 48-hours as we work to restore water service to those without it pursuant to my emergency powers under § 33-15-17 of the Mississippi Code.”

More News

Flaggs asks community to reduce water useage for 48 hours

Sports column: Our latest taste of winter left us all with indigestion

Bulldogs snap Ole Miss’ basketball winning streak

MDOT makes repairs, U.S. 80 reopened

Local

Flaggs asks community to reduce water useage for 48 hours

Local

MDOT makes repairs, U.S. 80 reopened

Downtown Vicksburg

Less than 3,000 remain without power in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Water service slowly returning to Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Washout shuts down section of U.S. 80

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs to lift hiring freeze; hiring more public works employees

Local

Water pressure still building, car washes shut down

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: The beautiful sounds of fall — falling ice that is

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Warren County are plummeting

Business

Mississippi Lottery adds $75M to state revenue since July

Downtown Vicksburg

Ice storm recap: The slow thaw begins

Downtown Vicksburg

State health department gives precautions for boil water notice

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs: More help is on the way

Downtown Vicksburg

Banquet honoring police officers, firefighters of the year postponed

BREAKING NEWS

Waste Management to resume ‘limited’ service Saturday

COVID-19

Saturday’s COVID-19 vaccination appointments rescheduled

Downtown Vicksburg

Interior leaks in closed buildings contributing to water problem

Downtown Vicksburg

911 calls exceed 2,000 during winter storm

Downtown Vicksburg

The sun is out: Water and power restoration efforts show improvement

Local

The Vicksburg Post offers free access to Friday’s e-edition

Downtown Vicksburg

City, county fire officials tout strong relationship in storm response

COVID-19

Friday appointments at county’s COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site rescheduled

Business

Insurance agent shares advice on handling storm damage

Business

Essential businesses open to provide crucial medicine and food