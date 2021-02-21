Half-and-half: VWSD announces split return for schools following ice storm
Half of Vicksburg Warren School District’s schools will reopen, while the other half will do virtual learning as the city of Vicksburg’s water system recovers from a severe winter storm that caused major leaks and other problems throughout the system.
Those schools located outside of the area covered by the city’s water system, and that will reopen to in-person classes Monday are:
- Beechwood
- Bovina
- Redwood
- River City Early College High School
- Sherman Avenue
- South Park
- Warren Central High School
- Warren Central Intermediate
Due to water pressure issues, the following school buildings will be closed to students on Monday for in-person learning:
- Academy of Innovation
- Bowmar Avenue
- Dana Road
- Vicksburg High School
- Vicksburg Intermediate
- Vicksburg Junior High
- Warren Central Junior High
- Warrenton Elementary
Classes at these schools will be taught virtually and students may utilize distance learning, the District said in its announcement.
VWSD employees at all schools and offices should report to work on a regular schedule.
Normal meal delivery will resume for distance learners on Monday. Those students who are at home due to the water pressure crisis can receive meals from your regular bus driver at your bus stop beginning at 10:45 a.m.