February 21, 2021

Half-and-half: VWSD announces split return for schools following ice storm

By Tim Reeves

Published 4:26 pm Sunday, February 21, 2021

Half of Vicksburg Warren School District’s schools will reopen, while the other half will do virtual learning as the city of Vicksburg’s water system recovers from a severe winter storm that caused major leaks and other problems throughout the system.

Those schools located outside of the area covered by the city’s water system, and that will reopen to in-person classes Monday are:

  • Beechwood
  • Bovina
  • Redwood
  • River City Early College High School
  • Sherman Avenue
  • South Park
  • Warren Central High School
  • Warren Central Intermediate
Due to water pressure issues, the following school buildings will be closed to students on Monday for in-person learning:
  • Academy of Innovation
  • Bowmar Avenue
  • Dana Road
  • Vicksburg High School
  • Vicksburg Intermediate
  • Vicksburg Junior High
  • Warren Central Junior High
  • Warrenton Elementary
Classes at these schools will be taught virtually and students may utilize distance learning, the District said in its announcement.
VWSD employees at all schools and offices should report to work on a regular schedule.
Normal meal delivery will resume for distance learners on Monday. Those students who are at home due to the water pressure crisis can receive meals from your regular bus driver at your bus stop beginning at 10:45 a.m.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author

