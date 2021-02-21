expand
February 21, 2021

Letter to the editor: Vicksburg turned a new leaf

By Staff Reports

Published 6:54 pm Sunday, February 21, 2021

Dear editor,

This ice event had been historic for many reasons. In my 12 years of living in Vicksburg, this is the first time I have seen people helping each other leaving aside communal differences. An exemplary cross-cultural exchange could be witnessed both on the net as well in real-life emergencies.

The mayor went out of the way to provide the City’s resources to the best of his capability and so did all city, fire and other departments.

We all should take pride in realizing that we can function great in crisis situations.

What needs to be desired is this kind of camaraderie in day-to-day living. Vicksburg has seen a decline in the past because of polarized views, non-bonded communities and social inertia. No wonder people have deserted the town for greener pastures. This needs to stop as, whether you agree or not, the town has the potential and human resources to perform in trying times.

Only if this can be translated into a lifestyle for this town, I see no reason why we cannot become the real “key to the South.”

Michel Thakur

Vicksburg

