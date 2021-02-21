Porter’s Chapel to remain closed Monday

Due to continued concerns about water service within the city limits, and at the request of Mayor George Flaggs Jr, Porter’s Chapel Academy announced Sunday afternoon it would not reopen Monday.

“At the Mayor’s request and due to a lack of water pressure at the school and daycare, Porter’s Chapel Academy and Daycare will not re-open tomorrow,” the school said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The school, like Vicksburg Catholic School announced earlier in the day, does plan to reopen for in-person classes Tuesday.