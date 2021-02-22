expand
February 23, 2021

David Michael ‘Mike’ Gibbs

By Staff Reports

Published 4:12 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

Funeral services for David Michael “Mike” Gibbs, age 57, will be held Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Parkview Baptist Church in Tallulah, La., with Bro. Tommy McKeel officiating.

Burial will follow the funeral service in Silver Cross Cemetery in Tallulah under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home. Visitation for Mike will be held Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah.

Mike passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Merit Health River Region after a brief illness of COVID-19. He was born on Aug. 23, 1963.

