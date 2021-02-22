Frankie Lee Morganfield

ROLLING FORK — Family funeral services for Frankie Morganfield, 88, will be Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mount Lula M.B. Church in Rolling Fork. Pastor Robbie Morganfield will be officiating.

Immediately following the service, there will be a public graveside service at Green Chapel Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

A viewing will be Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

Mrs.Morganfield died on Feb. 14, 2021, at her home.