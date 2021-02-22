expand
Ad Spot

February 23, 2021

Kelly A. Bufkin

By Staff Reports

Published 12:53 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

Mr. Kelly A. Bufkin suddenly finished his earthly assignment on Feb. 9, 2021, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Hot Springs, Ark. 

Kelly was born and raised in Vicksburg. He was a dedicated outdoorsman his entire life, hunting with his family from an early age. He was a Boy Scout in Troop 7. 

After graduating from Vicksburg High School in 2004, he went into the U.S. Air Force through the Early Enlistment program. He entered service as a Munitions Systems Apprentice/Journeyman with the 712th Munitions Squadron, Camp Darby, Livorno, Italy, and finished service as an E-1, Senior Airman, Munitions Systems Journeyman with the 49th Maintenance Squadron, Holloman Air Force Base, Alamogordo, N.M., May 2008.

After his time in service to the nation, he worked at Bunge-Ergon Vicksburg, in operations, then maintenance.

Although he took courses through the community college of the Air Force, his service afforded him the opportunity to pursue his education through the Sonny V. Montgomery GI Bill. He started at Hinds Community College and was accepted at Mississippi State University in February 2011. He held two degrees from Mississippi State, finishing with a B.A. in history and a B..S. in wildlife, fisheries and aquaculture in May 2016.

He met his lifelong love, Katie McKnight, in Vicksburg, in 2008. He followed her to Mississippi State University and then on to Hot Springs, Ark., where they continued their life together.

Kelly worked for Hot Springs National Park, as a biological technician, conducting bat acoustic surveys. He had a tour with AmeriCorps NCCC, where he continued to study bats. He was part of a research project for Mississippi State University, tagging deer with GPS collars.

He became a part of the Quail Forever family in December 2017, as a Farm Bill Biologist. Having secured his professional goal, he then married Katie in November 2018. They always shared the same passions for life; love of all creatures great and small, love of all things in nature. They loved to travel, taking a trip to Canada, a trip to the northwest, where they stayed in his grandparents’ cabin at Spring Creek, Ore., and their last adventure was in the fall of 2020, visiting the Dunes National Park and Reserve and Rocky Mountain National Park where he survived his second wildfire. 

He was preceded in death by Luke, his faithful pet and companion of 11 years, and also his pet Dixie, who he gave to his sisters;  his grandfathers, Lee A. Cheney Sr. and Charles L Bufkin Sr.

He leaves his wife, Dr. Katherine (Katie) McKnight Bufkin; his pets Kira and Ace, of Hot Springs, Ark.; his parents, Robert and Charla Bufkin; his brother, Robby Bufkin; and his twin sisters, Carol and Alayn Bufkin, of Vicksburg; his grandparents, Madeline (Matt) and Ken Grant, of Sutherlin, Ore.; his grandmother, Shirley Bufkin; and his in-laws, Judith and Tom McKnight, also of Vicksburg; and their family, and an innumerable amount of aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and sisters in arms, and friends across the world.  

A memorial service for Kelly will be held in the spring. 

Donations in his memory may be made to Quail Forever in Arkansas, Hot Springs, Ark., and Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center, Vicksburg.

More News

Letter to Editor: My sister is alive today because of Sheriff’s Office

Burden lifted: Supervisor surprises charity with significant donation

Warren County woman slips on ice, dies from hypothermia

Patricia Jones

Local

Burden lifted: Supervisor surprises charity with significant donation

Local

Warren County woman slips on ice, dies from hypothermia

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor forms panel to evaluate water system’s capacity

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession

Local

Video: Explosive gender reveal Sunday draws plenty of interest

Downtown Vicksburg

Former police chief receives key to the city

Local

Waste Management reporting high volumes of garbage along routes

Local

Patterson’s focus in education is making a difference in her students’ lives

Local

Supervisors to discuss asking approval to allow deputies to use radar devices

Local

Porter’s Chapel to remain closed Monday

Business

Local restaurants step to feed first responders during severe ice storm

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for August drive-by shooting

Downtown Vicksburg

City introduces emergency water plan as water pressure continues to build

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs looking to hire temporary help for 90 days

Local

Flaggs asks community to reduce water useage for 48 hours

Local

MDOT makes repairs, U.S. 80 reopened

Downtown Vicksburg

Less than 3,000 remain without power in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Water service slowly returning to Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Washout shuts down section of U.S. 80

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs to lift hiring freeze; hiring more public works employees

Local

Water pressure still building, car washes shut down

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: The beautiful sounds of fall — falling ice that is

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Warren County are plummeting

Business

Mississippi Lottery adds $75M to state revenue since July