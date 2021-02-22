expand
February 23, 2021

Letter to Editor: My sister is alive today because of Sheriff’s Office

By Staff Reports

Published 7:11 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

Dear editor,

My sister was stuck in her home with a burst water pipe and no power due to the ice storm. We had managed to have power at our house because Katrina taught us that we needed a backup system. And the Lord and Blossman gas made a way for us to obtain it.

I tried calling various friends and relatives to see if any of them had a four-wheel drive to go and get her. None of them had one.

A friend, who is in law enforcement, told me to call our local law officials to see if they could help out. It should be noted that it was impossible for us to even get out of our driveway. They said if they had a break in getting workers to and from work, they will try to help. They did not know how long it would be before they could get to her, if at all. But they would do all they could.

My sister had told me that her house was so cold she could not stop shriveling. Her power had been off all night and “smoke” was coming out of her mouth when she breathed.

Prior to this event, the last time we had talked the evening before, she had power.

Praise be to the Lord, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, my sister made it to our home, and down the icy driveway. I offered to buy the deputy some coffee, or water or soda, but she said, “no, thank you, I am good.” She was so cheerful and nice, I did not think to ask her name.

I hope she sees this letter to know how much we appreciate her help and cheerfulness. I truly believe my sister would not have made it without the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the kind young female deputy.

Pastor Rudy L. Smith

Mercy Seat M.B. Church

