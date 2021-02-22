expand
February 22, 2021

Letter to the editor: Community rallied to navigate severe ice storm

By Staff Reports

Published 8:16 am Monday, February 22, 2021

Dear editor,

As a Vicksburg native, I have seen over the years the challenges snow and ice can bring to our city. 

With the recent ice event, it has been great to see how folks have worked together to navigate these circumstances.

Entergy, city and county workers, grocery store employees, gas station attendants, etc. have worked tirelessly. 

So, thank you to those who worked a lot longer and harder to make others’ lives easier.

Working synergistically rather than antagonistically can produce great results.

Sharon Andrews

Vicksburg

