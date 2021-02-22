expand
Ad Spot

February 23, 2021

Warren County woman slips on ice, dies from hypothermia

By John Surratt

Published 4:17 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

A Warren County woman died Sunday following prolonged exposure and the effects of hypothermia after slipping and falling early Sunday morning outside her Lowery Road home.

Pearl Deckard, 66, reportedly slipped and fell as she walked outside her home at around 1 a.m. Sunday, but was not found until hours later. She was transported to Merit Health River Region where she was pronounced dead in the hospital’s emergency room.

According to reports from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to a call from a trailer park on Lee Road about someone crying in distress, searched the area north and south of the trailer park. Officials said deputies would alternately stop and listen for calls for help but did not hear any.

The deputies discussed with County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs about getting volunteers to expand the search at daylight when they received a call about 4 a.m. that a man had found his wife unconscious in the backyard of their Lowery Road home, a half-mile from the trailer park.

While warmer than it had been in previous days, the temperatures early Sunday morning did fall and remain below freezing.

Deckard was a longtime employee of Super Junior on U.S. 61 North.

“She was a blessing to our family,” Super Junior owner Jay Tidwell said. “She started with me close to 30 years ago. At the time she was a cashier; we probably had seven employees total.”

Deckard, he said, had a great way of working with people and dealing with people, customers and employees.

“She’d be a friend to the employees but also hold them accountable for their job,” Tidwell said. He recalled when he was ill for about a year, he turned over the hiring and management of the business to her “and she really took over and carried things forward when I needed it and always has.

“I think her biggest attribute was being trustworthy, dependable,” he said. “She just knew how to deal with people — customers and employees to keep them happy. She is going to be missed.”

Funeral arrangements for Deckard are incomplete at this time. Glenwood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Letter to Editor: My sister is alive today because of Sheriff’s Office

Burden lifted: Supervisor surprises charity with significant donation

Warren County woman slips on ice, dies from hypothermia

Patricia Jones

Local

Burden lifted: Supervisor surprises charity with significant donation

Local

Warren County woman slips on ice, dies from hypothermia

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor forms panel to evaluate water system’s capacity

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession

Local

Video: Explosive gender reveal Sunday draws plenty of interest

Downtown Vicksburg

Former police chief receives key to the city

Local

Waste Management reporting high volumes of garbage along routes

Local

Patterson’s focus in education is making a difference in her students’ lives

Local

Supervisors to discuss asking approval to allow deputies to use radar devices

Local

Porter’s Chapel to remain closed Monday

Business

Local restaurants step to feed first responders during severe ice storm

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for August drive-by shooting

Downtown Vicksburg

City introduces emergency water plan as water pressure continues to build

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs looking to hire temporary help for 90 days

Local

Flaggs asks community to reduce water useage for 48 hours

Local

MDOT makes repairs, U.S. 80 reopened

Downtown Vicksburg

Less than 3,000 remain without power in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Water service slowly returning to Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Washout shuts down section of U.S. 80

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs to lift hiring freeze; hiring more public works employees

Local

Water pressure still building, car washes shut down

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: The beautiful sounds of fall — falling ice that is

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Warren County are plummeting

Business

Mississippi Lottery adds $75M to state revenue since July