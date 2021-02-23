expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

Crime reports: Multiple vehicles reported stolen Monday

By Staff Reports

Published 10:57 am Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to multiple calls Monday from victims reporting stolen vehicles.

The first reported theft came early Monday when officers were dispatched to Cannon Motors on North Frontage Road at 6:13 a.m.

Dealership officials reported that someone broke the glass out of a door on the east side of the building and stole a 2021 Toyota Rav4.

The second report for a stolen vehicle came Monday evening when officers responded to the 2200 block of Grove Street.

There, the victim reported someone stole their 2004 Lexus ES330.

More News

Anderson’s big night propels Gators past Saltillo in 5A playoffs

Olive Branch eliminates Warren Central in Class 6A playoffs

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

Johnnie Mae Tucker

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

Local

Public library announces return to appointments

Downtown Vicksburg

Local leaders approve emergency resolutions for storm damage

Crime

Crime reports: Multiple vehicles reported stolen Monday

Local

Foster works to create opportunities for her students to succeed

Local

Burden lifted: Supervisor surprises charity with significant donation

Local

Warren County woman slips on ice, dies from hypothermia

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor forms panel to evaluate water system’s capacity

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession

Local

Video: Explosive gender reveal Sunday draws plenty of interest

Downtown Vicksburg

Former police chief receives key to the city

Local

Waste Management reporting high volumes of garbage along routes

Local

Patterson’s focus in education is making a difference in her students’ lives

Local

Supervisors to discuss asking approval to allow deputies to use radar devices

Local

Porter’s Chapel to remain closed Monday

Business

Local restaurants step to feed first responders during severe ice storm

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for August drive-by shooting

Downtown Vicksburg

City introduces emergency water plan as water pressure continues to build

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs looking to hire temporary help for 90 days

Local

Flaggs asks community to reduce water useage for 48 hours

Local

MDOT makes repairs, U.S. 80 reopened

Downtown Vicksburg

Less than 3,000 remain without power in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Water service slowly returning to Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Washout shuts down section of U.S. 80