A celebration of life for Johnnie Mae Tucker has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Johnnie will lie in repose at the auditorium until the hour of service.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. Johnnie worked for Parkview Hospital as an X-Ray tech and medical records for 22 years.

Johnnie accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early and she was a faithful member of Mount Pilgrim Freetown.

She leaves to cherish her wonderful memories, her children Catherine Porter, Grand Prairie, Texas and Janice Sims, Rosie (RD) Floyd and George (Louise) Tucker, both of Vicksburg; 27 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relative and friends.

Johnnie Mae Tucker transitioned on Feb. 17, 2021, at the age of 74.