expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

Johnnie Mae Tucker

By Staff Reports

Published 8:42 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

A celebration of life for Johnnie Mae Tucker has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Johnnie will lie in repose at the auditorium until the hour of service.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. Johnnie worked for Parkview Hospital as an X-Ray tech and medical records for 22 years.

Johnnie accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early and she was a faithful member of Mount Pilgrim Freetown.

She leaves to cherish her wonderful memories, her children Catherine Porter, Grand Prairie, Texas and Janice Sims, Rosie (RD) Floyd and George (Louise) Tucker, both of Vicksburg; 27 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relative and friends.

Johnnie Mae Tucker transitioned on Feb. 17, 2021, at the age of 74.

More News

Anderson’s big night propels Gators past Saltillo in 5A playoffs

Olive Branch eliminates Warren Central in Class 6A playoffs

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

Johnnie Mae Tucker

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

Local

Public library announces return to appointments

Downtown Vicksburg

Local leaders approve emergency resolutions for storm damage

Crime

Crime reports: Multiple vehicles reported stolen Monday

Local

Foster works to create opportunities for her students to succeed

Local

Burden lifted: Supervisor surprises charity with significant donation

Local

Warren County woman slips on ice, dies from hypothermia

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor forms panel to evaluate water system’s capacity

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession

Local

Video: Explosive gender reveal Sunday draws plenty of interest

Downtown Vicksburg

Former police chief receives key to the city

Local

Waste Management reporting high volumes of garbage along routes

Local

Patterson’s focus in education is making a difference in her students’ lives

Local

Supervisors to discuss asking approval to allow deputies to use radar devices

Local

Porter’s Chapel to remain closed Monday

Business

Local restaurants step to feed first responders during severe ice storm

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for August drive-by shooting

Downtown Vicksburg

City introduces emergency water plan as water pressure continues to build

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs looking to hire temporary help for 90 days

Local

Flaggs asks community to reduce water useage for 48 hours

Local

MDOT makes repairs, U.S. 80 reopened

Downtown Vicksburg

Less than 3,000 remain without power in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Water service slowly returning to Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Washout shuts down section of U.S. 80