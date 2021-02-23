expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

Julia Ann Trawle

By Staff Reports

Published 12:07 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Julia Ann Trawle, a resident of Marietta, Ga. passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. She was a native of Vicksburg and a graduate of Mississippi College, where she received two degrees in social work and accounting.

She held various jobs in both fields, but ultimately her path was led to become a tax auditor for the Mississippi State Tax Commission and became a public accountant in the state as well.

Known for her kind and generous nature, Julia loved to read, cook, bake and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren in Marietta, where she and her husband moved after retirement.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Price Sr. and Ruby Price Hunt, as well as two sisters, Loretta Yates and Dorothy Harper; one brother, Richard Price Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Trawle; two daughters, Terri Ellsworth and her husband, Dan; grandchildren, Hanna and Jacob Ellsworth also of Marietta, Ga., and Erin Trawle of Fort Worth, Texas; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org.

Arrangements in care of H.M. Patterson & Son, Canton Hill Chapel 1157 Old Canton Rd. Marietta, GA 30068 ,

More News

Anderson’s big night propels Gators past Saltillo in 5A playoffs

Olive Branch eliminates Warren Central in Class 6A playoffs

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

Johnnie Mae Tucker

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

Local

Public library announces return to appointments

Downtown Vicksburg

Local leaders approve emergency resolutions for storm damage

Crime

Crime reports: Multiple vehicles reported stolen Monday

Local

Foster works to create opportunities for her students to succeed

Local

Burden lifted: Supervisor surprises charity with significant donation

Local

Warren County woman slips on ice, dies from hypothermia

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor forms panel to evaluate water system’s capacity

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession

Local

Video: Explosive gender reveal Sunday draws plenty of interest

Downtown Vicksburg

Former police chief receives key to the city

Local

Waste Management reporting high volumes of garbage along routes

Local

Patterson’s focus in education is making a difference in her students’ lives

Local

Supervisors to discuss asking approval to allow deputies to use radar devices

Local

Porter’s Chapel to remain closed Monday

Business

Local restaurants step to feed first responders during severe ice storm

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for August drive-by shooting

Downtown Vicksburg

City introduces emergency water plan as water pressure continues to build

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs looking to hire temporary help for 90 days

Local

Flaggs asks community to reduce water useage for 48 hours

Local

MDOT makes repairs, U.S. 80 reopened

Downtown Vicksburg

Less than 3,000 remain without power in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Water service slowly returning to Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Washout shuts down section of U.S. 80