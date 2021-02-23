Julia Ann Trawle, a resident of Marietta, Ga. passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. She was a native of Vicksburg and a graduate of Mississippi College, where she received two degrees in social work and accounting.

She held various jobs in both fields, but ultimately her path was led to become a tax auditor for the Mississippi State Tax Commission and became a public accountant in the state as well.

Known for her kind and generous nature, Julia loved to read, cook, bake and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren in Marietta, where she and her husband moved after retirement.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Price Sr. and Ruby Price Hunt, as well as two sisters, Loretta Yates and Dorothy Harper; one brother, Richard Price Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Trawle; two daughters, Terri Ellsworth and her husband, Dan; grandchildren, Hanna and Jacob Ellsworth also of Marietta, Ga., and Erin Trawle of Fort Worth, Texas; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org.

Arrangements in care of H.M. Patterson & Son, Canton Hill Chapel 1157 Old Canton Rd. Marietta, GA 30068 ,