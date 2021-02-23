expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

By John Surratt

Published 9:42 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Vicksburg’s 53-year-old water plant is obsolete and unable to meet the city’s needs, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said, adding it’s time to seriously consider building a second plant in the south part of town.

“I’m told that it should pump 16 million gallons a day but the pump only shows 11 million gallons a day,” he said at a question and answer session Tuesday to discuss the water system and water service problems caused by a week of subfreezing temperatures.

Flaggs is hiring an engineering firm and appointing a committee to look at the plant’s capability and upgrading the city’s water system to avoid a repeat of the problems caused by the winter weather.

But he said the plant, which was built in 1968, is inadequate to meet the city’s increased needs.

When the plant was built, he said, “We didn’t have downtown as residential; it was retail and commercial. We have built a lot of houses in this area; we have brought industrial plants on. We’ve got to upgrade.”

Currently, the city’s water system has more than 9,000 customers and provides to two other district water systems — Culkin Water District and Jeff Davis-Yokena Water District, which each have thousands of additional customers.

The mayor said he has been calling for the construction of a second water plant for two terms.

“I’ve tried the 1 percent sales tax twice and to no avail,” he said. “I told you (the city) the house was burning and you decided not to listen to me and there have been two times since I’ve been here where we could have had a disaster.

“People don’t understand that when you grow a city you grow pain,” Flaggs said. “The pain is you have a 100-year-old infrastructure and you can’t dig up all those pipes; you have to fix them as you grow. All the things we have to do in Vicksburg you can’t do with a $30 million general appropriation. You can’t keep living in horse and buggy days and you can’t run a government at the same cost as horse and buggy days.”

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Anderson’s big night propels Gators past Saltillo in 5A playoffs

Olive Branch eliminates Warren Central in Class 6A playoffs

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

Johnnie Mae Tucker

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

Local

Public library announces return to appointments

Downtown Vicksburg

Local leaders approve emergency resolutions for storm damage

Crime

Crime reports: Multiple vehicles reported stolen Monday

Local

Foster works to create opportunities for her students to succeed

Local

Burden lifted: Supervisor surprises charity with significant donation

Local

Warren County woman slips on ice, dies from hypothermia

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor forms panel to evaluate water system’s capacity

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession

Local

Video: Explosive gender reveal Sunday draws plenty of interest

Downtown Vicksburg

Former police chief receives key to the city

Local

Waste Management reporting high volumes of garbage along routes

Local

Patterson’s focus in education is making a difference in her students’ lives

Local

Supervisors to discuss asking approval to allow deputies to use radar devices

Local

Porter’s Chapel to remain closed Monday

Business

Local restaurants step to feed first responders during severe ice storm

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for August drive-by shooting

Downtown Vicksburg

City introduces emergency water plan as water pressure continues to build

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs looking to hire temporary help for 90 days

Local

Flaggs asks community to reduce water useage for 48 hours

Local

MDOT makes repairs, U.S. 80 reopened

Downtown Vicksburg

Less than 3,000 remain without power in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Water service slowly returning to Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Washout shuts down section of U.S. 80