expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

Olive Branch eliminates Warren Central in Class 6A playoffs

By Staff Reports

Published 10:13 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

For a quarter or so, Warren Central hung tough with Olive Branch and maybe even started dreaming of a stunning first-round upset in the MHSAA Class 6A boys’ basketball state tournament.

For the next three quarters, it merely wondered if it was too late to stop and grab some dinner before the long bus ride home.

Landon Jeffries led three Olive Branch players in double figures with 20 points, and the Conquistadors took firm control of the game after a tight first quarter to beat Warren Central 86-43 on Tuesday.

Warren Central (2-16) only trailed by six points entering the second quarter, and then was outscored 68-31 the rest of the way.

“We started good. T.J. (Williams) was scoring and we had some momentum. Then his nose started bleeding and he had to leave the game. We weren’t the same after that,” Warren Central coach Bruce Robinson said.

Williams scored all six of his points in the first half, and had none in the second. Del’Jayvien Harried wound up leading the Vikings in scoring with 11 points, and Darrton Allen had eight.

Thirteen of Olive Branch’s 15 players scored. In addition to Jeffries, Terry Joyner totaled 15 points, Jonathan Burns had 10 and Jaylyn Tyler nine.

Olive Branch (5-5) advanced to play Region 2-6A champion Southaven in a second-round game on Thursday.

More News

Anderson’s big night propels Gators past Saltillo in 5A playoffs

Olive Branch eliminates Warren Central in Class 6A playoffs

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

Johnnie Mae Tucker

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

Local

Public library announces return to appointments

Downtown Vicksburg

Local leaders approve emergency resolutions for storm damage

Crime

Crime reports: Multiple vehicles reported stolen Monday

Local

Foster works to create opportunities for her students to succeed

Local

Burden lifted: Supervisor surprises charity with significant donation

Local

Warren County woman slips on ice, dies from hypothermia

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor forms panel to evaluate water system’s capacity

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession

Local

Video: Explosive gender reveal Sunday draws plenty of interest

Downtown Vicksburg

Former police chief receives key to the city

Local

Waste Management reporting high volumes of garbage along routes

Local

Patterson’s focus in education is making a difference in her students’ lives

Local

Supervisors to discuss asking approval to allow deputies to use radar devices

Local

Porter’s Chapel to remain closed Monday

Business

Local restaurants step to feed first responders during severe ice storm

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for August drive-by shooting

Downtown Vicksburg

City introduces emergency water plan as water pressure continues to build

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs looking to hire temporary help for 90 days

Local

Flaggs asks community to reduce water useage for 48 hours

Local

MDOT makes repairs, U.S. 80 reopened

Downtown Vicksburg

Less than 3,000 remain without power in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Water service slowly returning to Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Washout shuts down section of U.S. 80