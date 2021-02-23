expand
February 24, 2021

Public library announces return to appointments

By Staff Reports

Published 3:04 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Effective Monday, the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library will return to browsing and computer use by appointment.

Appointments are available in 30-minute time slots on the hour and half-hour, beginning at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. Each session is limited to 10 patrons.

If parents bring a child age 12 or older, then an appointment must be made for the child at the same time as the parent.

When arriving for the appointment, library staff asks patrons to arrive five minutes early. Library staff will take the patron’s temperature, administer a short health questionnaire and offer hand sanitizer.

Those age two and older will be required to wear masks covering mouth and nose. Masks must remain in place throughout the duration of the visit.

One-hour appointments are available on the hour for local history and genealogy research. Only two patrons are permitted for each time slot and may only visit the Local History Room or use the microfilm machine.

Appointments end each day at 4 p.m. Curbside Service will continue with pickup appointments beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 6:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and at 4:45 pm on Friday.

The library’s bathrooms in the lobby will remain closed to the public. 

The library is closed on Saturday until further notice.

To schedule an appointment, call 601-636-6411. Walk-ups allowed where space is available.

