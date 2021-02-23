expand
Ad Spot

February 23, 2021

St. Aloysius baseball player Brandon Steed went allowed one run in five innings on the mound, and also hit an RBI single and scored two runs in a 6-1 win over Bayou Academy on Monday.

St. Al wins, Warren Central loses in baseball season openers

By Staff Reports

Published 10:10 am Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Eleven months and nine days after their last baseball game, the St. Aloysius Flashes returned to the field and walked away a winner.

Brandon Steed allowed one unearned run in five innings, Wes Warnock tripled and scored two runs, and the Flashes defeated Bayou Academy 6-1 in their 2021 season opener on Monday.

Steed also hit an RBI single and scored two runs for St. Al. He allowed three walks, a hit and an unearned run in the first inning and then settled down. After the shaky start, Steed only allowed one more hit and one more walk before leaving at the end of the fifth inning. He finished with four strikeouts.

Tristan Wilbanks pitched the last two innings without giving up a hit, walked one batter and struck out five. He also hit an RBI single in the third inning.

Seven St. Al players had at least one hit, but Ben Raines was the only one with two. Warnock, Steed and Carter Magee — the first three batters in the lineup — scored two runs apiece.

Larsen Ingram went 2-for-4 for Bayou Academy.

St. Al will next play Friday at 6 p.m. against Washington School, at Bazinsky Field.

 

Northwest Rankin 14, Warren Central 1

Nick Monistere pitched three innings of no-hit ball and hit a grand slam during a 10-run fourth inning as Northwest Rankin routed Warren Central in the weather-delayed season opener for both teams.

Monistere and Bryce Stein combined on a four-inning no-hitter. Monistere struck out seven batters in the first three innings, and Stein struck out the side in the fourth.

Warren Central’s only run came in the bottom of the third inning. Blake Channell was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a passed ball to cut it to 4-1. Northwest Rankin escaped the inning without further damage, however, and then had nine hits in its big fourth inning to blow the game open.

Warren Central committed five errors in the game, which led to nine unearned runs.

More News

St. Al wins, Warren Central loses in baseball season openers

Foster works to create opportunities for her students to succeed

Letter to Editor: My sister is alive today because of Sheriff’s Office

Burden lifted: Supervisor surprises charity with significant donation

Local

Foster works to create opportunities for her students to succeed

Local

Burden lifted: Supervisor surprises charity with significant donation

Local

Warren County woman slips on ice, dies from hypothermia

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor forms panel to evaluate water system’s capacity

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession

Local

Video: Explosive gender reveal Sunday draws plenty of interest

Downtown Vicksburg

Former police chief receives key to the city

Local

Waste Management reporting high volumes of garbage along routes

Local

Patterson’s focus in education is making a difference in her students’ lives

Local

Supervisors to discuss asking approval to allow deputies to use radar devices

Local

Porter’s Chapel to remain closed Monday

Business

Local restaurants step to feed first responders during severe ice storm

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for August drive-by shooting

Downtown Vicksburg

City introduces emergency water plan as water pressure continues to build

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs looking to hire temporary help for 90 days

Local

Flaggs asks community to reduce water useage for 48 hours

Local

MDOT makes repairs, U.S. 80 reopened

Downtown Vicksburg

Less than 3,000 remain without power in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Water service slowly returning to Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Washout shuts down section of U.S. 80

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs to lift hiring freeze; hiring more public works employees

Local

Water pressure still building, car washes shut down

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: The beautiful sounds of fall — falling ice that is

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Warren County are plummeting