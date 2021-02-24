Accident late Tuesday on U.S. 61 leaves one person dead

SHARKEY COUNTY — Authorities are continuing to investigate an accident that claimed the life of the driver late Tuesday.

Around 9:07 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to U.S. 61 just south of Mississippi 1 to a one-vehicle accident in Sharkey County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Buick LaCross was traveling north on U.S. 61 when the driver left the roadway and overturned several times. The driver — a woman — was ejected from the vehicle and killed.

The identity of the driver is being withheld as authorities notify the family.