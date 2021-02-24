expand
February 24, 2021

Vicksburg High baseball player Derrick Brown was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs in a 16-3 win over Laurel on Tuesday.

Baseball roundup: Vicksburg, Porter’s Chapel score big victories

By Staff Reports

Published 11:27 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The Vicksburg Gators got back on the field, got a big win, and might have found a new hitting star — in other words, just about everything they could have hoped for in a season opener.

Datreion Kelly went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, six RBIs and three runs scored, and the Gators hammered out 17 hits as they crushed Laurel 16-3 on Tuesday.

Nine of Vicksburg’s hits went for extra bases. Derrick Brown was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Rashad McCroy tripled twice and scored two runs. Chris Green also had two hits and scored a pair of runs. Terrance Johnson finished 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI.

McCroy hit an RBI triple and Kelly a two-run single during a seven-run third inning that gave Vicksburg a 9-0 lead. Brown doubled and scored on a base hit by Johnson in the fifth inning. In the sixth, Kelly hit a bases-clearing triple to key a five-run rally.

Laurence Sullivan pitched four innings to earn the win. He only allowed one hit and two runs while striking out four, but did walk six batters. Tyler Sanders pitched the last two innings and recorded three strikeouts.

Vicksburg will return to action Friday at 6 p.m., when it heads across town to face Porter’s Chapel Academy.

Porter’s Chapel 11, Clinton Christian 5
Porter’s Chapel Academy rallied for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to blow open a close game, and went on to beat Clinton Christian for its first win of the season.

Taylor Osborne hit an RBI triple and scored a run during the big sixth inning, and finished with two hits for PCA (1-1). John Wyatt Massey was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, while Chase Hearn drove in two runs and Ricky Carraway scored two.

Osborne also pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed three runs, two earned, while getting a no-decision. Gage Palmer worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to get the win. He struck out four, walked two, and did not allow a hit.

