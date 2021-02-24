expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

Warren Central pitcher Abby Morgan delivers Tuesday against Wesson. The teams played to a 3-3 tie when the game was called because of darkness. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Lady Vikes tie Wesson, Missy Gators fall in softball openers

By Staff Reports

Published 11:25 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Warren Central has not lost a softball game in nearly two years. It still hasn’t won one, however, in almost a year.

The Lady Vikes opened the season with a 3-3 tie against Wesson on Tuesday, when the game was called after four innings because of darkness. The game was played on a field at Sports Force Parks that does not have lights.

While a tie was unsatisfying, Warren Central coach Dana McGivney joked that there were worse outcomes.

“A loss,” she said with a laugh.

Abby Morgan had two hits and drove in two runs, and also pitched four solid innings for the Lady Vikes, who were undefeated when the 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morgan allowed three runs on six hits and three walks. At the plate, she hit an RBI double in the first inning and an RBI single in the third. The single tied the game at 3.

“I thought she pitched well. There were some pitches that were close that could have been called strikes, but that’s the nature of the beast. She looked good,” McGivney said.

The Lady Vikes banged out six hits offensively, but also left six runners on base. They had a chance to win it in the bottom of the fourth, with two runners on and darkness closing in, but couldn’t score.

Kamryn Morson and Mary Evelyn Hossley had two hits apiece for the Lady Vikes. Sarah Cameron Fancher walked three times and scored two runs.

Warren Central lost four starters from last year’s squad, and McGivney said she plans to spend the early part of the season tinkering with lineups to find the right combination of players. The Lady Vikes play again Thursday at Franklin County, and then have a varsity doubleheader Friday at 3:30 p.m. against Florence. Friday’s game is at Sports Force Parks.

“Probably for the first two or three weeks we’re going to be looking at different lineups, trying to figure things out and what works best,” McGivney said. “I definitely thought our hitting was not where it needed to be tonight. Defensively, there were a few things I didn’t like but overall we didn’t look bad. We just have to improve our hitting.”

Germantown 3, Vicksburg 0
Jordyn McClellan pitched a two-hit shutout as Germantown defeated Vicksburg in the Missy Gators’ season opener on Tuesday.

McClellan struck out six batters, walked one, and only gave up singles to Lili Kistler and Kellisia Walker.

Lexi Kistler was also solid in the pitcher’s circle for Vicksburg. She allowed six hits and five walks, but limited the damage to only three runs in six innings.

Addison Lindley hit an RBI single for Germantown.

Vicksburg will travel to play Loyd Star Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

More News

Baseball roundup: Vicksburg, Porter’s Chapel score big victories

Lady Vikes tie Wesson, Missy Gators fall in softball openers

Man wounded in morning shooting incident

Recent firefighter graduation included an extra proposal

BREAKING NEWS

Man wounded in morning shooting incident

Local

Recent firefighter graduation included an extra proposal

Local

Accident late Tuesday on U.S. 61 leaves one person dead

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

Local

Public library announces return to appointments

Downtown Vicksburg

Local leaders approve emergency resolutions for storm damage

Crime

Crime reports: Multiple vehicles reported stolen Monday

Local

Foster works to create opportunities for her students to succeed

Local

Burden lifted: Supervisor surprises charity with significant donation

Local

Warren County woman slips on ice, dies from hypothermia

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor forms panel to evaluate water system’s capacity

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession

Local

Video: Explosive gender reveal Sunday draws plenty of interest

Downtown Vicksburg

Former police chief receives key to the city

Local

Waste Management reporting high volumes of garbage along routes

Local

Patterson’s focus in education is making a difference in her students’ lives

Local

Supervisors to discuss asking approval to allow deputies to use radar devices

Local

Porter’s Chapel to remain closed Monday

Business

Local restaurants step to feed first responders during severe ice storm

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for August drive-by shooting

Downtown Vicksburg

City introduces emergency water plan as water pressure continues to build

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs looking to hire temporary help for 90 days

Local

Flaggs asks community to reduce water useage for 48 hours

Local

MDOT makes repairs, U.S. 80 reopened