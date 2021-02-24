expand
February 24, 2021

Man wounded in morning shooting incident

By John Surratt

Published 11:11 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

A Warren County man has been transported to Merit Health River Region with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to Warren County Martin Pace, deputies responded to an address on Woodland Hills Road at around 10 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Pace said the investigation is ongoing and declined to provide any additional details.

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

