expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

Sharita McDonald

Warren County man shot during domestic dispute

By Tim Reeves

Published 4:25 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

A Warren County man is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being shot in the leg early Wednesday during a domestic dispute.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said deputies were dispatched to a home on Woodland Hills Road at around 10 a.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was reportedly already being transported by a family member to Merit Health River Region by the time the first calls came in. That family member stopped at the intersection of Nailor Road and Fisher Ferry Road when they met a responding ambulance from the Vicksburg Fire Department.

The victim was then transferred to the ambulance and then on to Merit Health River Region. Later Wednesday, the victim was transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Pace said Sharita McDonald, 38, was arrested at the scene of the shooting and has been charged with aggravated domestic violence. She will likely make her initial court appearance in Justice Court Thursday.

He also said that a 9 mm pistol, believed to be the weapon used in the shooting, was recovered.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Return to normal: District adopts calendar for 2021-2022 school year

Mildred White Willis

Velma Lee Johnson Parson

Dog rescued from severe winter storm, finds a loving home

Local

Return to normal: District adopts calendar for 2021-2022 school year

Local

Dog rescued from severe winter storm, finds a loving home

BREAKING NEWS

Boil water notice in Vicksburg has been lifted

Downtown Vicksburg

Massive investment: Condominium projects may locate downtown

Crime

Vicksburg man the victim of a homicide in Texas

Local

Tallulah officials: City facing complete water outage

Downtown Vicksburg

The Lucky Seven: City, Police Department honor trailblazing officers

Crime

Warren County man shot during domestic dispute

Downtown Vicksburg

Parman, Nasif named Chamber’s top educators of the year

Crime

Man wounded in morning shooting incident

Local

Recent firefighter graduation included an extra proposal

Local

Accident late Tuesday on U.S. 61 leaves one person dead

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

Local

Public library announces return to appointments

Downtown Vicksburg

Local leaders approve emergency resolutions for storm damage

Crime

Crime reports: Multiple vehicles reported stolen Monday

Local

Foster works to create opportunities for her students to succeed

Local

Burden lifted: Supervisor surprises charity with significant donation

Local

Warren County woman slips on ice, dies from hypothermia

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor forms panel to evaluate water system’s capacity

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession

Local

Video: Explosive gender reveal Sunday draws plenty of interest

Downtown Vicksburg

Former police chief receives key to the city

Local

Waste Management reporting high volumes of garbage along routes