February 25, 2021

Alcorn State softball player Kelsey Lockridge, a former Warren Central star, swings at a pitch Thursday against Kentucky State. Lockridge went 3-for-6 with two triples, four RBIs and four runs scored as the Lady Braves swept the Thorobreds in a doubleheader, 14-1 and 14-4.

College softball teams descend on Vicksburg this weekend

By Ernest Bowker

Published 4:21 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

College softball is coming to Vicksburg this weekend.

Alcorn State will host its annual River City Classic at Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi beginning Friday afternoon, with seven teams participating in the three-day event.

The teams playing in the River City Classic are Alcorn State, Jackson State, Tuskegee, Tennessee State, Grambling, Spring Hill and Miles College. This is the second year for the tournament, but the fourth year in a row that Alcorn has scheduled games in Vicksburg.

Alcorn State will play a split doubleheader Friday, with a game against Tennessee State at noon and Tuskegee at 2:15 p.m.

The Lady Braves will then play three games Saturday against Tuskegee  at 1:15 p.m., Spring Hill at 3:30, and Tennessee State at 5:45. They’ll wrap it all up by facing Miles College at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Jackson State will also play in the tournament, with a pair of doubleheaders Friday and Saturday. The Tigers will take on Tennessee State and Tuskegee beginning at 2:15 p.m. Friday, and then Tuskegee and Spring Hill beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. Jackson State will also play Miles College at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to the River City Classic, Delta State announced that it is moving its weekend series against West Georgia to Sports Force Parks.

Delta State and West Georgia will play the first two games of their Gulf South Conference series as a doubleheader beginning Friday at 2 p.m. The series will conclude with a single game Saturday at noon.

RIVER CITY CLASSIC SCHEDULE
At Sports Force Parks, Vicksburg
Friday, Feb. 26
Noon – Alcorn State vs. Tennessee State
*2 p.m. – West Georgia vs. Delta State
2:15 p.m. – Jackson State vs. Tennessee State
2:15 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Tuskegee
4:30 p.m. – Jackson State vs. Tuskegee
*4:30 p.m. – West Georgia vs. Delta State
Saturday, Feb. 27
11 a.m. – Grambling vs. Tennessee State
11 a.m. – Tuskegee vs. Jackson State
*Noon – West Georgia vs. Delta State
1:15 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Tuskegee
1:15 p.m. – Jackson State vs. Spring Hill
3:30 p.m. – Miles College vs. Grambling
3:30 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Spring Hill
5:45 p.m. – Jackson State vs. Miles College
5:45 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Tennessee State
Sunday, Feb. 28
11 a.m. – Grambling vs. Miles College
1:15 p.m. – Grambling vs. Tennessee State
1:15 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Miles College
*These games are not part of the River City Classic, but will be played at Sports Force Parks

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

