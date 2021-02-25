expand
February 25, 2021

Dywane Parson

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with aggravated assault domestic violence

By Staff Reports

Published 2:50 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

Dywane Parson, 47, of Vicksburg appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court Wednesday on one count of aggravated assault domestic violence.   

Parson was arrested Wednesday at 6:52 a.m. on Halls Ferry Road by Vicksburg Police Department investigators. His arrest comes as a result of charges filed following a domestic dispute that occurred on Feb. 17.

Judge Angela Carpenter set Parson’s bond at $50,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.

 

Pistol stolen from a vehicle on Dabney Street

On Wednesday, at 10:18 am officers responded to an address in the 700 block of Dabney Street in reference to an auto burglary. The victim reported someone went into his 2016 GMC Terrain and stole a High Point .45-caliber pistol.

The vehicle was unlocked.

