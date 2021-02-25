expand
Ad Spot

February 26, 2021

Vicksburg’s Keshawn Brown shoots a 3-pointer during an MHSAA Class 5A playoff game against Saltillo earlier this week. Vicksburg was eliminated from the playoffs with a 74-64 loss to Holmes County Central on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Gators bow out of playoffs with loss to Holmes County Central

By Staff Reports

Published 9:43 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

Another good season for the Vicksburg Gators ended far, far sooner than they wanted it to.

Holmes County Central opened the second half with a big run to get the lead and never gave it back, beating Vicksburg 74-64 on Thursday in the second round of the MHSAA Class 5A boys’ basketball state tournament.

Holmes County Central (7-4) advanced to face Center Hill in the third round on Saturday. Center Hill beat New Hope 69-65 in another second-round game Thursday.

Vicksburg (15-8) finished with 15 wins or more for the third season in a row, but also lost in the second round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year. It has not been past the second round since reaching the Class 5A championship game in 2014.

“Awesome season. I’m looking forward to our seniors signing soon. It’s so hard to get to the ‘ship, but we put up a fight,” Vicksburg coach Kelvin Carter said. “It’s super hard to go on the road in a hostile environment and win. Now we turn our focus to graduating and being the student-athletes they are.”

The loss, Carter said, was made even tougher by it being the end of an era of sorts. Eight seniors, including starters Sean Hardy, Taylon Smith, Jaden Williams and Keshawn Brown, are graduating from this year’s team.

Brown scored a team-high 17 points against Holmes County Central, Smith had 12, Hardy 11 and Williams four. Another senior, Anthony Lumpkin finished with 11 points off the bench.

“It’s very tough because they were not only seniors but a good group of young men that cared about each other,” Carter said.

The Gators breezed past Saltillo in the first round of the playoffs, and had beaten Holmes County Central earlier this season, but ran into a wall in the second half Thursday night.

Holmes opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to erase a six-point deficit and then stayed a step ahead of the Gators the rest of the way. Depth and some key rebounding of missed free throws down the stretch allowed the Jaguars to close out the game.

Amarrion Hogan led Holmes with 19 points, Louzavious Thomas scored 16, and Quashon Rowe and Malik Crigler finished with 12 apiece. The Jaguars went 10-for-17 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

“They made a few key 3s which allowed them to snatch the momentum. The game was actually closer than (10 points), but under a minute we had to start playing the foul game. They missed, but rebounded their misses,” Carter said. “He played about 12 guys and they just wore us down. I played eight, but it wasn’t enough. The full court pressure all game long was relentless.”

More News

Report: Moody’s Investor Service gives city strong credit rating

Lady Vikes cruise past Franklin County

Infrastructure needs far more than a week of attention

Who’s Hot

Business

Report: Moody’s Investor Service gives city strong credit rating

Business

Developer eyes two downtown properties for condo development

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with aggravated assault domestic violence

Local

Return to normal: District adopts calendar for 2021-2022 school year

Local

Dog rescued from severe winter storm, finds a loving home

BREAKING NEWS

Boil water notice in Vicksburg has been lifted

Downtown Vicksburg

Massive investment: Condominium projects may locate downtown

Crime

Vicksburg man the victim of a homicide in Texas

Local

Tallulah officials: City facing complete water outage

Downtown Vicksburg

The Lucky Seven: City, Police Department honor trailblazing officers

Crime

Warren County man shot during domestic dispute

Downtown Vicksburg

Parman, Nasif named Chamber’s top educators of the year

Crime

Man wounded in morning shooting incident

Local

Recent firefighter graduation included an extra proposal

Local

Accident late Tuesday on U.S. 61 leaves one person dead

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

Local

Public library announces return to appointments

Downtown Vicksburg

Local leaders approve emergency resolutions for storm damage

Crime

Crime reports: Multiple vehicles reported stolen Monday

Local

Foster works to create opportunities for her students to succeed

Local

Burden lifted: Supervisor surprises charity with significant donation

Local

Warren County woman slips on ice, dies from hypothermia

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor forms panel to evaluate water system’s capacity

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession