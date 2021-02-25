Hinds baseball trying to find its footing early in the season

Hinds Community College entered the 2021 baseball season with a top 10 national ranking, but is still struggling to gain some traction in the win column.

The Eagles split a doubleheader with Jones College Wednesday at Sports Force Parks, winning game one 11-4 before dropping the nightcap 15-0.

No. 9 Hinds (2-4) has played three doubleheaders in the first two weeks of the season, and has been up-and-down in all of them. It split a pair of one-run games against Southwest Mississippi, was swept by Meridian Community College, and then won and lost a blowout against Jones. Four other games have been postponed or canceled.

Up next is another doubleheader Saturday against Holmes, beginning at 1 p.m. at Joe G. Moss Field in Raymond.

Hinds will look for more results like it had in the first game Wednesday, rather than the second.

Connor Carter homered twice, former Warren Central star Vantrel Reed drove in three runs, and the Eagles rolled to an 11-4 victory.

Hinds had eight extra-base hits — four doubles and four home runs. In addition to Carter’s two homers, Matt Corder and Pablo Lanzarote also went deep.

Carter hit a three-run home run in the third inning, and Corder went back-to-back to give Hinds a 4-0 lead. In the fifth inning, Carter led off with a home run, Corder followed with a double, and then the next batter Lanzarote hit a two-run blast to make it 9-3.

Another former Warren Central star, Caleb Sterling, went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored for Hinds.

While Hinds mostly dominated the first game, the second was all Jones.

Tyler Ducksworth hit a three-run home run in the first inning and an RBI single in the second, and the Bobcats (7-7) scored in four of the five innings of a mercy-rule shortened game to win 15-0.

Jesse Johnson drove in three runs for Jones, while Preston Ratliff reached base three times, scored three runs and drove in two.

Jones pitcher Zach Flaskamp held Hinds to three hits in the five-inning shutout. He walked one batter and struck out two to earn his first win of the season.