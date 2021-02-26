expand
Ad Spot

February 26, 2021

Warren Central senior left fielder Mason Smith swings at a pitch Thursday at Franklin County in Meadville. Smith was 1-for-2 with two RBIs in the Lady Vikes 12-0 win over Franklin County. (Sean Dunlap/Franklin County Times)

Lady Vikes cruise past Franklin County

By Staff Reports

Published 10:04 am Friday, February 26, 2021

MEADVILLE — Early this season, Warren Central softball coach Dana McGivney said she plans to experiment with different lineups and player combinations to find the right one.

She might want to bookmark the one she used Thursday.

The Lady Vikes scored in each of the first three innings, racked up 10 hits, and two pitchers combined to allow one hit as they routed Franklin County 12-0.

Abby Morgan went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Warren Central (1-0-1), while Kamryn Morson was 2-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and three runs scored.

Mason Smith also drove in two runs. Sarah Cameron Fancher reached base three times, scored three runs and drove in one.

“We hit the ball better tonight. I thought we looked pretty good tonight. We did what we needed to do,” McGivney said. “It’s going to take several games because you want to get people several at-bats. You’ve got to try to figure out what works best. Maybe one will hit one day and one hits the next day, and that’s a good problem to have. It also gives you the flexibility of, if you’re in the middle of a game and somebody’s not doing well, you can get somebody in with the confidence that you’re not going to drop off.”

Warren Central pitchers Annalyn Nevels and Mary Evelyn Hossley combined on a one-hit shutout. Nevels pitched three innings and allowed only a first-inning single to Sadye Scott. She walked one batter and struck out three.

Hossley pitched the last two innings and walked two batters, but did not allow a hit while striking out three.

Warren Central will return to action Friday with a doubleheader against Florence beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Sports Force Parks in Vicksburg.

More News

Report: Moody’s Investor Service gives city strong credit rating

Lady Vikes cruise past Franklin County

Infrastructure needs far more than a week of attention

Who’s Hot

Business

Report: Moody’s Investor Service gives city strong credit rating

Business

Developer eyes two downtown properties for condo development

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with aggravated assault domestic violence

Local

Return to normal: District adopts calendar for 2021-2022 school year

Local

Dog rescued from severe winter storm, finds a loving home

BREAKING NEWS

Boil water notice in Vicksburg has been lifted

Downtown Vicksburg

Massive investment: Condominium projects may locate downtown

Crime

Vicksburg man the victim of a homicide in Texas

Local

Tallulah officials: City facing complete water outage

Downtown Vicksburg

The Lucky Seven: City, Police Department honor trailblazing officers

Crime

Warren County man shot during domestic dispute

Downtown Vicksburg

Parman, Nasif named Chamber’s top educators of the year

Crime

Man wounded in morning shooting incident

Local

Recent firefighter graduation included an extra proposal

Local

Accident late Tuesday on U.S. 61 leaves one person dead

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

Local

Public library announces return to appointments

Downtown Vicksburg

Local leaders approve emergency resolutions for storm damage

Crime

Crime reports: Multiple vehicles reported stolen Monday

Local

Foster works to create opportunities for her students to succeed

Local

Burden lifted: Supervisor surprises charity with significant donation

Local

Warren County woman slips on ice, dies from hypothermia

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor forms panel to evaluate water system’s capacity

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for marijuana possession