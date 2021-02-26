expand
February 26, 2021

Photo Gallery: College softball at Sports Force Parks

By Ernest Bowker

Published 6:26 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

Seven college softball teams, including Alcorn State and Jackson State, are setting up camp at Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi this weekend for the annual River City Classic hosted by Alcorn State.

The tournament began Friday when Tennessee State beat Alcorn State 10-5, and will continue Saturday and Sunday. Alcorn will play three games on Saturday. Admission to the event is $10 per person.

In addition to the River City Classic, Delta State and West Georgia are playing a three-game Gulf South Conference series at the complex. The teams played a doubleheader Friday afternoon — West Georgia won game one, 6-0 — and will wrap it up with a single game Saturday at noon.

Here is a selection of photos from Friday’s early action.

RIVER CITY CLASSIC SCHEDULE
At Sports Force Parks, Vicksburg
Saturday, Feb. 27
11 a.m. – Grambling vs. Tennessee State
11 a.m. – Tuskegee vs. Jackson State
*Noon – West Georgia vs. Delta State
1:15 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Tuskegee
1:15 p.m. – Jackson State vs. Spring Hill
3:30 p.m. – Miles College vs. Grambling
3:30 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Spring Hill
5:45 p.m. – Jackson State vs. Miles College
5:45 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Tennessee State
Sunday, Feb. 28
11 a.m. – Grambling vs. Miles College
1:15 p.m. – Grambling vs. Tennessee State
1:15 p.m. – Alcorn State vs. Miles College
*These games are not part of the River City Classic, but will be played at Sports Force Parks

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

