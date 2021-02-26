expand
February 26, 2021

Kristina “Kristi” Hall

USACE Vicksburg District announces new strategic planner

By Staff Reports

Published 4:08 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District has selected a new strategic planner to direct and manage long-term project milestones across a variety of disciplines.

Kristina “Kristi” Hall will coordinate with the USACE Vicksburg District’s senior leadership to ensure the district’s operational decisions maintain its record for continuous improvement. She will develop and implement short- and long-range strategic goals, oversee employee development programs, administer knowledge and quality management programs and assist the district’s executive staff.

Hall has worked in the public and private sectors for over 20 years. She was an environmental scientist with private engineering firms and the Mississippi Department of Transportation and was a contractor with the USACE Engineer Research and Development Center Environmental Laboratory.

Most recently, she served as the district’s interim strategic planner and the Regulatory Division’s lead for compensatory mitigation, National Environmental Policy Act matters and geographic information systems. Prior to her work with USACE, she owned and operated her own environmental consulting firm.

Hall is a professional wetland scientist and holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and a master’s degree in fisheries and wildlife biology from Colorado State University. She is a proud resident of Vicksburg, an avid runner, an enthusiastic supporter of her children’s sports, and a member of the St. Alban’s Episcopal Church’s vestry. She and her husband, Andy Hall, the district’s Navigation Section Chief in the River Operations Branch, have two teenage children.

