February 26, 2021

Warren Central track and field athlete Josh Griffin won the boys’ 110 meter hurdles at the Pearl Relays on Thursday.

Warren Central has sharp debut at Pearl Relays

By Staff Reports

Published 6:38 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

PEARL — Warren Central’s boys’ track and field team had an impressive 2021 debut, with two victories and three second-place finishes at the Pearl Relays on Thursday.

Josh Griffin won the 110 meter hurdles, with a time of 15.36 seconds, for the Vikings’ lone individual win.

Tevin Bell posted a second-place finish in the high jump, with a height of 5 feet, 8 inches, and three relay teams had first- or second-place efforts.

The 1,600 meter sprint medley relay team of Adan Byrd, Sam Andrews, Dylan Wallace and Samuel Terrett won with a time of 4 minutes, 18.22 seconds.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Tevin Bell, Erin Wash, J.J. Jackson and Ashton Murphy finished second in 45.83 seconds.

The 800 meter sprint medley relay team of Michael Reed, T.J. Thompson, Willie Davis and Aron Murphy was second in 1:55.75.

